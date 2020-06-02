Script your story

Anyone who has ever tried to write even a couple of scenes of a movie or a play knows it's no child's play. And that is why Chennai-based Sam Kumar, who has trained in the art from Syd Field, considered the godfather of modern script-writing, has designed an online script-writing workshop. "The three-week course will be divided into eight classes, which can be customised according to the need of the participants. They will learn how to develop story ideas, refine the same, draft it in a professional format and create a great pitch for the script to be accepted," says Kumar, who is the founder and director of Mirage Film Institute in Chennai.



Sam Kumar

The topics that the course, which will be conducted over Skype calls, will cover include learning about film genres and their creative scopes, ideating and tailoring the idea to fit your budget, structuring the narrative, building the plot and sub-plots, meaningful dialogue writing, formatting the script on a professional software, among other things. When asked if someone needs to have pre-existing ideas or skills for the course, Kumar says, "You need nothing more than an interest in script-writing."

From June 4

Log on to allevents.in

Call 995209904

Cost Rs 8,000; Rs 5,000 for students with valid ID

