Scripted for art

Developed in the mid-1st millennium BCE, Brahmalipi, or the Brahmi script, is one of the oldest known writing systems of ancient India. Now, this has become creative fodder for contemporary artist Charan Sharma.

An ongoing exhibition at Jehangir Art Gallery titled Akshara showcases Sharma's solo works that come in hues of gold and blue, and are inspired by the ancient script.



Charan Sharma

Speaking about his work, Sharma says, "My new body of work suggests that the content and style of my paintings have changed in a decisive manner. Historic ruins looking on eloquent heaps of pebbles have yielded place to explorations of grandeur inside ancient palaces. There is no limit to the richness of imagery seen in these paintings."

Till October 28, 11 am to 7 pm

At Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda.

Call 22843989

Free

