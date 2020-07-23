Scripting India

As a child, did inscriptions printed on your history textbook pique your interest? Or did a trip to the museum transfix your gaze on the epigraphs on coins and statues? The Instucen Trust is opening a window to decode these elements of Indian history. Across a series of workshops, experts will teach the basics of six ancient scripts — Brahmi, Kharosthi, Modi, Shardha, Grantha and Newari.



Writing in Brahmi

"While the lectures start with learning the basic alphabet, towards the end the participants will have learnt to write their names, form new words and read ancient inscriptions and manuscripts," shares Dr Abhijit Dandekar, an associate professor of epigraphy, palaeography and numismatics.



Shardha script

He elucidates how Brahmi is one of the oldest scripts from which most modern-day Indian languages have evolved. "Several South Asian scripts are daughters and great-granddaughters of Brahmi. These scripts give historians and archaeologists tremendous insight into history because most epigraphs feature them. From political history to ancient Indian sciences, social systems, culture and economics, they chronicle society's evolution," he says.



Kharoshthi script

In Maharashtra, these ancient scripts will help decode the lesser-known history that led up to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's reign. And associate professor and Modi script expert, Sojwal Sali believes that millennials will be the key to revive them. "The Modi script originated in the 13th century and was used for official documentation until 1960 before the Balbodh style of Devanagari replaced it," explains Sali., adding, "Today, crores of manuscripts are awaiting translation, but only a few can decipher it. If our history needs to be saved and passed down to future generations, we have to start today."

