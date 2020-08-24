Scroll of doom

When Srishti Karmakar, a development sector professional from Chembur, got an alert about militants testing positive for the virus, she couldn't stop reading about it. While she always keeps track of news, she's found that her consumption has been on the rise in the past few months. "When I read about this news, I freaked out, locked myself in and ordered a pepper spray. I started thinking that my house could be attacked," says the 25-year-old. She adds that despite realising it was affecting her sleep cycle and mental health, she couldn't stop herself from tracking the news. Turns out, Karmakar isn't alone. In fact, there's a word, or two, to describe this compulsive need to keep reading article after article or plumbing the depths of Twitter for updates on the pandemic; it's called doomscrolling and doomsurfing."

Recently, American publishing house Merriam-Webster noted the two terms on its blog, Words We're Watching. "Doomscrolling and doomsurfing are new terms referring to the tendency to continue to surf or scroll through bad news, even though that news is saddening, disheartening, or depressing. Many people are finding themselves continuously reading bad news about COVID-19 without the ability to step back," the blog defined the terms. While Merriam-Webster is yet to officially add the words to the dictionary, the usage of both has picked up amid the pandemic, and searches in India peaked between June and August, according to Google Trends.

Need for news

Indians have spent nearly half a year in various phases of lockdown, and let's face it, most of the news during this time has been upsetting — be it the rising cases, impact on migrants, deaths of loved ones, unemployment or controversies around the death of celebrities. And while it may be sad or frustrating, more and more of us are turning to the news, to make sense of all that's happening around us.



Kashish Dharod

Take for instance, PR professional Kashish Dharod, who compares her need to skim through newspapers, apps and social media with the post-apocalyptic movie Bird Box, where the population is compelled to live blind as an invisible force destroys them if they open their eyes. "Initially, I had thought this [virus] would be a two-week affair. But the worsening situation grew this constant need in me to stay updated as I was scared for my mother, a heart patient," she shares, adding that she has found herself doomscrolling all day and night. "Checking the number of cases has become a routine. At the same time, reading about so many people testing positive, and dying, scares me. Sometimes, I start shivering and break into a sweat," adds the Dombivli resident.

Science behind it

Every bit of information that we consume affects our psyche, which means our environment is constantly shaping us, explains mental health expert Prakriti Poddar, MD at Poddar Foundation, which is focused on mental well-being. "Neuroplasticity is the ability of our brain to alter all the time. So, when we expose ourselves to a lot of negativity — opinions, news, and environment — we are creating negativity within ourselves." Giving us the example of hypochondria, a condition in which people have chronic anxiety about their health and often develop psychosomatic feelings, she shares that doomscrolling or doomsurfing can influence our moods. "When somebody sees only negative things around them, they tend to believe that the world is negative. Depressive mood swings come around then," she explains, adding that it also affects sleep.



Srishti Karmakar

Something similar happened to Karmakar, too. After reading up about the recent plane crash in Kozhikode, she had a dream that she was in a plane crash, too. "After waking up, I continued to search about plane crashes instead of putting my phone away," she says, adding that as a result of doomsurfing, her sleep was affected, she would miss out on whole conversations at work, and became very anxious.

The way out

While Dharod tells us that she has considered seeking professional help, Karmakar has deleted all social media apps temporarily. Poddar elaborates that it is important to limit negative exposure and maximize positive exposure. "Be mindful of the information you're consuming. Spend time on pursuits that make you happy and cut down on activities that depress you," she advises. Even if you're not doomscrolling, we're living in times when there's a barrage of news hitting us every moment. If you'd like to limit your screen time, here's a round-up of a few apps that can help:



Prakriti Poddar

Freedom: Helps you block apps and sites that suck you in. Available with a trial version.

Moment - Screen Time Tracker: Check your screen time, get guidance on reducing it and build better phone usage habits.

ZenScreen: Set screen exposure time limit, stop apps from working at bed-time and go for device-free dinners or family time by making apps disappear temporarily.

LOG ON TO Play Store or App Store

