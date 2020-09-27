Scrub-a-Dub-Dub

Moringa power

Juhi Mohammad, a resident of Delhi, runs the gender-neutral and sustainable brand, Ruharoma. Her wide range of handmade bath products are now being shipped across India. Our favourites include moringa cleansing grains made with paraben-free, sulfate-free and phthalate-free ingredients, and the moringa body butter.

@ruharoma, Instagram

Wake your senses



Body Cupid

Mansi Chowdhary, a chartered accountant by profession, started Body Cupid to offer nature-based wellness products. While the packaging is minimalistic, each product has an international feel to it. With prices ranging from Rs 299 to Rs 899, some of the best beauty products include coffee scrub, Balinese mango shower gel and 24K gold scrub—all come with enticing fragrances, too.

@bodycupid, Instagram

Care for the sensitive skin



The Soap Treasures

Founded by Chitra Gohad, a design graduate from IDC IIT Bombay, The Soap Treasures makes natural and nourishing handmade bath products. While she is currently in Bengaluru, she uses Instamojo to ship products across India. Growing up, Gohad always had sensitive skin, so she has ensured her line-up is safe for all skin types. She experiments with natural ingredients like flowers, fruits and oils to create some of her best-selling soap bars, scrubs, lotion bars, bath muds and bath soaks.

@thesouptreasures, Instagram

Deep cleansing



Bath Adda

Mumbai-based Nisha Sharma always wanted to create a line of artisan soaps. Her skincare products range from organic soaps, shower gels and scrubs to argan hair masks, saffron cleaning balm, clay cleaner, turmeric kesar glow gel, charcoal pedicure bomb, among others. Our favourite is the charcoal bomb, which is made of soothing butters and oils, aimed at rejuvenating enzymes. We recommend using it for at least 15 days. Her products are not just affordable, but also give you a salon-like experience.

@bathaddaofficial, Instagram

Workout with Soham

Exercise with personal trainer Soham Sanghavi. He will guide you through an explosively effective lower body workout. The Facebook live session will be free, so all the more reason to check it out.

When: September 27, 5 PM

Contact: Fast & Up India, Facebook

Free

