Scuffle breaks out between ex-Mayor, local corporator at umbrella distribution program in Bhayander

Representational Pic

There was a scuffle that broke out during an umbrella distribution program between the former Mayor Geeta Jain (Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation) and the local corporator Rupali Modi at Hatkesh area.

According to police sources, it was revealed that a local social worker Imraan Hashmi, had organised an umbrella distribution program for the senior citizens at Hatchesh Chowk on Sunday evening. The umbrellas were allotted by the former Mayor Geeta Jain. As Jain arrived at the venue with her husband, it began to rain. Hence, the organizers shifted the table, which was set up for her, into a shed which was for made for senior citizens by the local corporator.

This did not go down too well with Geeta Jain. She said that the shed was built from her councillor fund and that she would shut down the program

Following this, a scuffle took place between both parties and their respective supporters. After the Kashimira police were informed about the matter, they rushed to the spot and calmed the situation down.

The concerned persons were taken to the police station for questioning.

