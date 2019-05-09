Sculpture of 'Facepalming' Abraham Lincoln is winning hearts on social media

Published: May 09, 2019

Port of Arkansas is known for its popular Texas SandFest which attracts people from all over the US every year. This year the festival attracted nearly 35,000 people throughout the country to witness the mindblowing sand sculptures and one sculpture caught everyone's attention- the sculpture of former US president Abraham Lincoln has his palm covering his face.

The sculpture showed the former US president Abraham Lincoln seated on a high chair which starkly resembles the statue of the former president at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. The sculpture was crafted by Damon Langlois of British Columbia in Canada and had a title “Liberty is crumbling”.

The sculpture not only won the master solo category of the competition but also won the hearts of netizens. The photos of the incredible sculpture—dubbed ‘Facepalming Lincoln’ went viral on social media and it garnered a lot of attention on Reddit and then on Twitter.

The artist, who seems to be not a Donald Trump fan, shared the thought behind his creation. He said, "This is about the loss of freedom and liberty which is the common ground for all free people regardless of country or political affiliation. The will to be free should be what bonds us despite who we vote for or what country we are from. I used Abe because he is the ultimate symbol of liberty.”

Netizens on social media also agreed on his view. This is how they reacted to the sculpture.

