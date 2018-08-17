SDMC schools to be closed today in honour of Atal Bihari Vajpayee

national

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

All offices and schools under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) will be closed today as a mark of respect to the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who died here yesterday. He passed away at AIIMS this evening due to prolonged illness.

"All offices and schools under the SDMC, including zone-level offices, will be closed on Friday in tribute to the departed leader," South Delhi Mayor Narendra Chawla said. Paying tribute to the former prime minister, Chawla said the "demise of Vajpayeeji is an irreparable loss" to the country and its citizens.

While recalling Vajpayee's contribution in the development of the country, Chawla said, "He was a true nationalist and was keen to take the benefits of the governmental schemes to the needy persons." "He had a firm belied in democratic values and displayed his debating acumen in Parliament," Chawla added. The mayor said the works of Vajapayee will continue to inspire younger generations to engage themselves in nation-building.

