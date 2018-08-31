Sea by my side

things-to-do

Sign up for a cycling tour that lines the beaches along the city's northern limits

A unique cycling tour aims to give you a peak into the quiet islands of the city, which are still traffic-free. For cyclists with moderate skills, it's possible to cover the 30km trail around the Uttan, Gorai and Manori beaches.

The trail commences with participants taking the Gorai jetty and cycling through lush mangroves towards the Global Vipassana Pagoda. The route will then lead to the Uttan lighthouse, from where the panoramic scenery of the coast dotted with fishing villages will offer respite and a welcome change from the concrete jungle. A sense of peace will also be achieved with a visit to Our Lady Of Lourdes Church on Uttan beach.

Have breakfast next and head to the Manori rockface perimeter. Johann Daniels, organiser and leader of the trail, shares, "This tour is about showing people the unexplored coastlines of Mumbai. We were fortunate to have grown up around these neighbourhoods." With high-quality bikes available for participants, there is little reason why cycling enthusiasts should miss out on this adventure on wheels.

ON September 1, 6.30 am to 12 pm

AT Borivali Biryani Centre, Aditya Apartment, Shimpu, Borivali West

CALL 9833376765

COST Rs 1,500 for those who have their own helmets and cycles, and Rs 2,500 for those who need to rent the same

