Sea turtle rescued from Versova beach

An injured olive ridley sea turtle stranded at Versova Beach was rescued and handed over to NGO RAWW on Thursday, due to the alertness shown by the locals and fishermen community.

"The turtle measuring 20 kgs was in very critical condition with one totally damaged front flipper which got detached by the time it was rescued. The reptile is being treated and is currently under observation," said Pawan Sharma President of NGO RAWW.

A recent meeting with the mangrove cell of state forest department where the cell officials met officials from NGOs and NGIs along with wildlife experts, vets, scientists, researchers, enthusiasts to discuss about stranded animals and strategies to deal with it under the initiative called Marine Respondents. They discussed the plan of action and have chalked out on proposing a transit facility for marine reptiles and birds.

"The Marine Respondents initiative will work on both levels ie ground and admin, right from rescuing distressed and injured marine wildlife to study them to spreading awareness and policymaking will be some of the key tasks this initiative will be performing. This platform will also be open for citizens where regular workshops and capacity building exercises will be performed from time to time," added Sharma.

