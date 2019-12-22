Sealed With A Kiss: Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana's recent picture is all about love

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Why wouldn't anyone use the power of social media to express his or her opinions? And why would anyone restrict social media only to express opinions? A lot of Bollywood celebrities use the platform to express love and affection, and Tahira Kashyap, Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, is one of them.

She was recently awarded the Lokmat Most Stylish Social Influencer Award and she took to her Instagram account to thank them for the honour. She wrote that she doesn't know much about style but there has been a lot of self-acceptance off late. She also wrote this was first of sorts for her.

In case you missed the post, here it is:

But the bigger news here is her posts with hubby Ayushmann. She had a fantastic post that said- He checks me out. I check him out. and we kiss, isiliye Merry Christmas. With my skinner half- Ayushmann Khurrana. They sealed the post with a kiss, have a look:

Tahira is a cancer survivor and has inspired a lot of people with her battle and her story. And Khurrana is one of the most bankable stars in the business today, making the right choices as an actor and bringing all the big bucks as a star. The couple surely is one of the most powerful ones in Tinsel Town.

On the work front, Khurrana has three films coming up, the first one would be Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, followed by Gulabo Sitabo, and then a reunion with Anubhav Sinha after Article 15.

