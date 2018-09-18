Sean Penn doesn't want #MeToo to trend

hollywood

Hollywood star Sean Penn is continuing to oppose the 'Me Too' movement and clarified in a recent interview that the movement did not inspire his new Hulu series, 'The First'.

The 'This Must Be the Place' actor featured on NBC's Today Show where he opened up about the movement. When asked if his latest work 'The First' is in anyway influenced by the famous movement against sexual harassment and assault, he said that he would like to think that none of it was influenced by what they call the movement of #MeToo.

Sharing what actually influenced his work, he said that the things that are developing in terms of the empowerment of women who've been acknowledging each other and being acknowledged by men are something that guided his work.

Explaining why he is against the movement, Sean said that the spirit of #MeToo movement is to divide men and women, which, he thinks, is 'too black and white'.

'I don't want it to be a trend, and I'm very suspicious of a movement that gets glommed on to in great stridency and rage and without nuance. And even when people try to discuss it in a nuanced way, the nuance itself is attacked,' he continued. Penn has been vocal about his reservations against the movement. He first talked about this in his poorly received debut novel 'Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff'.

In the novel he wrote, "Once crucial conversations/Kept us on our toes/Was it really in our interest/To trample Charlie Rose ' Where did all the laughs go?/Are you out there Louis C.K.? ' And what's with this 'Me Too'?/This infantilizing term of the day/Is this a toddler's crusade?/Reducing rape, slut-shaming, and suffrage to reckless child's play?'

On the work front, the Academy Award winner can be currently seen in the Hulu series 'The First'. His past credits include 'I Am Sam', 'Gangster Squad', 'The Secret Life of Walter Mitty' and 'The Human Experiment'.

