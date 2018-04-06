Sean Penn's son arrested on drug possession charges

Sean Penn's son Hopper, 24, and his actress girlfriend Uma Von Wittkamp, 26, were in the vehicle

Actor Sean Penn and actress Robin Wright's son Hopper was arrested for possession of marijuana and mushrooms. Hopper was arrested earlier this week in Nebraska. He is currently detained at a jail in Hamilton County, Nebraska, reported radaronline.com. A representative for the Nebraska State Patrol said Hopper was arrested on April 4 afternoon after a patrol trooper stopped a vehicle for failing to signal. Hopper, 24, and his actress girlfriend Uma Von Wittkamp, 26, were in the vehicle.

"During the traffic stop, the trooper detected drug activity and searched the vehicle. Troopers found 14 gm of marijuana, 4 amphetamine pills and 3 gm of psilocybin mushrooms," the representative said.

Wittkamp was arrested for possession of controlled substance (amphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance (psilocybin).

Meanwhile, Hopper was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance (psilocybin) and possession of marijuana (one ounce or less).

The bail for Hopper is set at $25,000, according to a jail spokesperson, reported radaronline.com.

Sean is reportedly furious.

A family insider said the actor "does not even want to talk to him (Hopper) at the moment".

"He is pissed off and feels like he let him down and threw all of the opportunities that he gave him down the toilet. Hopper looks up to his father a lot and he was doing really well after his latest stint in rehab, but he recently fell in with the wrong crowd in Los Angeles.

"And he picked up right where he left off in his addiction," the source said.

Sean, however, will be giving Hopper "one more chance and has ordered him to go rehab as soon as he is out", added the source.

