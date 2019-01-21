Sean Penn's space drama The First gets shelved

hollywood

Sean Penn starrer The First has been permanently shelved. Hulu has opted to cancel the big-budget space drama after just one season, wrote The Hollywood Reporter.

The show, which was Penn's first TV series regular foray had been launched in September but received lacklustre reviews. The show portrays members of a team of astronauts as they become the first humans to visit Mars. The story focused not only on astronauts but also on their families and loved ones, as well as the ground team on Earth.

Beau Willimon and Tappis' Westward Productions owned and produced 'The First' becomes the latest in Hulu's high profile one-season runs to date, joining Sarah Silverman's talk show 'I Love You, America', which was also cancelled after one season.

