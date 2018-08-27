Searching is not just another cautionary tale about the internet!

hollywood

The movie stars John Cho who is essaying the role of David. David is a dad who enters his daughter, Margot's (Michelle La) virtual life after she goes off the radar

A still from Searching

At first, the upcoming thriller looks like just another story that enlightens the audience about the foul effects of the internet but there's more to it than just that.

The movie stars John Cho, who is essaying the role of David. David is a dad who enters his daughter, Margot's virtual life after she goes off the radar. He also discovers that she has a whole other world that he never knew about. The role of Margot is played by Michelle La

The movie, being a mystery thriller has tons of twists and turns, but the biggest one of all might be that it is not showcasing technology in a bad light and is definitely not anti-technology.

"We wanted to make a movie that we wanted to watch," explains director Aneesh Chaganty. "Our favourite kinds of movies are gripping and emotional with a lot of suspense and intrigue, and from day one, we wanted this to be a story where you would just fall into the mystery and almost forget the way it's being told."

The central gimmick of the film is that the movie unfolds entire on screens of different devices which mainly include laptops, phones and security cameras. What we see on the screens is a way of telling the audience that the internet is not only a source of trouble or danger but it also provides information, support and connection. The concept basically is demonstrating that the human race has woven the technological devices in their day to day lives.

"You'll see a lot of the traditional elements of the mystery thriller. Our goal was to mirror those things that we loved best and adapt that into the screen-life concept," said the 27-year-old director.

John Cho, drawn to the emotional arc of the characters, David Kim's in particular, as well as the twists and turn of the plot, was also fascinated and challenged by the screen-life approach in telling the story. Though he was a little sceptical at the beginning, he gradually warmed up to the acting challenge presented by the new format.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates