Season's eatings: End the year with this curated list of best Christmas meals

South Mumbai

Cheers to local

The all-day cafe and bar's 'Jolly good menu' has local inspirations with Bandra ka burrata chaat, Santa's favourite fish and rice, Suzie Aunty's vindaloo tacos and X'mas Xplosion. Amping up the Yuletide spirit are cocktails like Whiskle-toe and Sleigh queen.

At: SOCIAL Colaba (also at Palladium and other outposts)

From: December 21 to 31

Call: 075063 94239

Set for a starry night

This iconic restaurant's al fresco section offers splendid views of the racecourse. Dig into X'mas specials such as the classic Christmas pudding, butternut squash risotto and a drunken apple pie.

At: Gallops, Mahalaxmi Race Course.

Till: January 4, 12 pm to 11pm

Call: 8928947188

Winter wonderland

It's the season for comfort food and that's what this gastro-pub will treat you to. Sip on a strawberry boulevardier or savour delicacies like goat cheese panna cotta with strawberry compote.

At: Woodside Inn, Colaba.

Till: January 5, 12 pm to 11.30 pm

Call: 22875752

A Lebanese touch

For those who want to tuck into a Lebanese feast, Rue Du Liban has a menu comprising all things festive and seasonal. Pick from a host of options, from roasted squash and barley salad to Scotch egg, and a grilled rock lobster to lamb roulade. Wash it down with some mulled wine, and finish it off with Tamer cake. Sounds yum?

At: Rue Du Liban, Sassoon Building, Kala Ghoda.

On: Monday to Sunday, 7pm to 1 am

Call: 7045000015

Central Mumbai

In fine company

Ace chef Rahul Akerkar's Qualia will serenade your taste buds with an à la carte menu served exclusively on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Pick from turkey porchetta, pork belly biscuit, and shaved turnip salad, among other delicious treats.

At: Qualia, Lower Parel.

On: December 24 and 25, 5 pm to 11.30 pm

Call: 7304586862

In merry spirits

Nothing spells Christmas more than festive tipples. Slink & Bardot, Worli, has a 'Sozzled Santa' cocktail menu, featuring concoctions such as All I want for Christmas is you - sparkling wine, Limoncello, strawberry, lavender bitters and vanilla cream; white Christmas - with Baileys, eggnog and nutmeg; Blitzen's G n' T - with gin, pomegranate, thyme, lime and home-brewed tonic water; butter beer with J&B Rare, lager, ginger, nutmeg and butter; and more.

At: Slink & Bardot, Worli.

Till: January 19, 7 pm to 11.30 pm

Call: 9967115800

Central Mumbai

Fit for a feast

Carols, twinkling lights, festive decorations, and an indulgent menu make for a heady way to spend your Christmas afternoon. Meat lovers can gorge on nihari lamb shorba, Currimbhoy quail egg salad, and Sri Lankan lamb curry, while vegetarians can take their pick from Narangi shorba, a goat's cheese salad, and warm Mangalorean garden vegetable stew. Wash it all down with a glass of mulled wine or an all-spice fruit punch.

At: Ishaara, Palladium Mall, Lower Parel.

On: December 21 to 27, 12 am to 12 pm

Call: 8657531988/89

Cost: '1,200 onwards

Party hearty

On Christmas Eve, this rooftop lounge is offering a night of live music to accompany a limited-edition, five-course menu featuring fresh salads and flatbreads, grills, steaks, and desserts. Savour these with delectable beverages including whisky to happiness, kir royle, blame it on chocolate and mulled wine sangria. and flatbreads, grills, steaks, and desserts such as tiramisu and chocolate mille feuillet bites.

At: Asilo, Lower Parel.

On: December 24, 8 pm onwards

Call: 9152244162 or 9833240930

Cost: '4,000 for two

A leisurely brunch

Ring in this season of indulgences with live music and an array of traditional festive favourites, including the ever popular roast suckling pig served with a side of baked potatoes, apple sauce, and gravy. Also on offer is a butterball turkey roulade paired with cranberry sauce.

At: ITC Grand Central, Parel.

On: December 25, 12.30 pm

Call: 24101010

Cost: '4,000

Season's freshest

This festive edit features seasonal delicacies created using local seafood, meats, and produce. Don't miss the rich roasted pumpkin and coconut velouté, the juicy grilled prawns in a creamy calamarata pasta, or the Moorish spice-rubbed tenderloin with wine-braised cabbage. The menu pairs well with the restaurant's special range of festive cocktails.

At: Smoke House Deli, Lower Parel (also at Pali Hill and Bandra Kurla Complex).

Till: January 15, 11 am to 11 pm

Call: 9152017980

Cost: '1,200 onwards

The suburbs

A whole spread

Dig into a mix and match of traditional delicacies and innovative dishes at the buffet that will be laid out at The Leela's Citrus restaurant. The dishes include durby chicken with truffle jus and roast turkey in the mains, while chocolate cranberry jello cake and carrot cake with white chocolate will ensure a sweet ending.

At: Citrus, The Leela, Andheri East.

On: December 25, 12.30 to 3.30 pm

Call: 66911359

Cost: '2,990 onwards

It's a lavish affair

What's Christmas without a yule log? Get one of the culinary kind at Tiara at Meluha The Fern, a Powai eatery that's laying out a lavish brunch that includes salmon gravlax, drunken chicken winglets and smoked chicken roulade with potluck sausages.

At: Tiara at Meluha The Fern, Powai.

On: December 25, 12 to 4.30 pm

Call 25755555

Cost: '1,990

Digging right in

Save space for the Christmas brunch at Olive Bar and Kitchen, since it's bottomless. Get your fill from a carving station that has maple-glazed pork belly and roasted leg of lamb. Sides include oven-roasted winter vegetables and chive mashed potatoes.

At: Olive Bar and Kitchen, 14 Union Park, Khar West.

On: December 25, 12 to 3.30 pm

Call:7208478228

Cost: '4,000

Brunch on song

Sassy Spoon is offering a Christmas brunch that includes breakfast dishes such as caramelised French toast. The heavier guns in the eatery's culinary artillery are leek and mushroom chicken ballotines with brandy cream sauce and traditional Sassy roasted butterball tukey with cranberry. The desserts feature gingerbread cookies and brownies, but the icing on the cake is a musical performance by Rohan Sequeira.

At: Sassy Spoon, Powai.

On: December 25, 12 pm

Call: 9819544195

Cost: '1,450

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news