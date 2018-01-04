Season's coldest day in Delhi

Delhi experienced the coldest day of the season with temperatures dropping as low as 5 degrees Celsius, the Met Office said. The maximum temperature was recorded at 20.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal, it said

New Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi experienced the coldest day of the season with temperatures dropping as low as 5 degrees Celsius, the Met Office said. The maximum temperature was recorded at 20.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal, it said.

Dense fog curtailed visibility to below 50 metres at 5.30 AM and improved slightly to 50 metres by 8.30 AM. The weather conditions led to disruption of flight and train services. 92 trains were running late, 44 were rescheduled and 19 cancelled, a railways official said. Airport officials in the morning said 14 flights were delayed due to fog. However, as the day progressed, the visibility improved significantly to 1,500 metres, an official of the weather department said.

Relative humidity oscillated between 100 and 53 percent. The weatherman has forecast dense to very dense fog tomorrow morning. "The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 20 degrees Celsius and 6 degrees Celsius, respectively, tomorrow," the official said. Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 18.4 and 7.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

The content/reporting displayed on our website www.mid-day.com is provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, by us from third party, agencies, sources, without any verification from our side. It may contain error, bugs and other limitations. The reader's can rely on the content at their own will. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability, data, text, images, video, messages, or any other material whatsoever or for any claims/loss/action that the reader may suffer as a result of relying on the content on our site. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.