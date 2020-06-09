Season's finale! Karan Johar, Roohi and Yash bid adieu to Lockdown with the Johars

Karan Johar entertained his social media followers all throughout the lockdown with his funny videos about the twins - Yash and Roohi, and mommy Hiroo on his Instagram account. After hilarious posts having the entire Johar family, now, the producer has decided to end the season with a grand gesture. On Monday, Karan Johar and kids, Roohi and Yash bid adieu to netizens with the finale episode of Lockdown with the Johars.

The filmmaker had been regularly sharing funny antics of the munchkins on Instagram. The tots retraced their journey from where they began the first episode — in KJo's overflowing closet full of designer threads. As the two waved goodbye, the doting dad informed that they will be back with a new season in better times. He signed off with his customary, "Toodles."

The popular 'toodle diaries' will surely make your day! The 'Student of the Year' director is quite active on social media amid the coronavirus lockdown and has been updating his fans on his activities. For the uninitiated, Karan Johar welcomes Yash and Roohi on February 7, 2017, and ever since then, he has confessed what a beautiful feeling it is to raise children.

Earlier, Karan Johar released a statement on his Instagram story and informed that two members of his household staff have been tested positive for Coronavirus. He has said, "I'd like to inform you that two members of our household staff have tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, they were put under quarantine in a section of our building."

On the professional front, Karan Johar will be next seen producing the film Takht and Brahmastra. The fantasy drama also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, and Dimple Kapadia. It has been in the making for a while and is slated to release on December 4 this year.

