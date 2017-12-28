SEBI allows convergence of stock, commodity exchanges from October 2018

According to Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi, the move will allow major players to list both equities and commodity-backed financial instruments on their platforms

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday gave its nod to the convergence of both equities and commodity-backed stocks on exchanges from October, 2018.

Representational Picture

According to Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi, the move will allow major players like BSE, NSE and Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) to list both equities and commodity-backed financial instruments on their platforms.

Tyagi said the convergence will be effective from October, 2018 and will help in cross-listing and provide investors with access to various asset classes.

