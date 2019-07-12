SECL Director (Personnel) Dr. R.S. Jha tenure extended till 31 July 2021

national

Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has extended the tenure of service of Dr. R. S. Jha as the Director (Personnel) of SECL. Dr. Jha was to complete the 5 years tenure as Director (Personnel) of SECL on 30.09.2019. After the orders from ACC, he will continue as the Director (Personnel) of SECL till 31.01.2021.

During his tenure as the Director(Personnel) of SECL, Dr. R. S. Jha has proved to be a strategic professional who displays a participative management style in a fast-paced diverse workforce. He has been instrumental in Manpower Rationalization, Skill Development initiatives, escalation of medical facilities for SECL employees and such other assignments of the HR Department. These initiatives have not only been popular amongst the employees but have been widely applauded by HR fraternity across the country. Dr. Jha has also been instrumental in implementing various government welfare schemes, in SECL like the Swacch Vidhyalaya, Skill India, etc.

Dr. Jha is a member on the Board of SECL as well as it’s two subsidiaries, viz. Chhattisgarh East Railway Ltd. (CERL) and Chhattisgarh East-West Railway Ltd. (CEWRL). He is Board Of Trustee (BOT) member of Coal Mines Provident Fund Organization (CMPFO) and has also served as Chairman, Board of Governors, Technical Education Quality Improvement Programme-II, Government Engineering College, Bilaspur.

Dr. Jha is a recipient of the "Pride of HR Profession (in PSU)" Award by the World HRD Congress during this Feb'2019. He has received several other awards and accolades during his tenure.

