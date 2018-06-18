Second bombing in 2 days kills 14 in Afghanistan

Suicide bomber on foot targets Taliban, local elders and civilians, as they leave the governor's compound after attending a special Eid event

An Afghan victim receives treatment at an hospital following the suicide attack in Jalalabad. Pic/AFP

A suicide attack in restive eastern Afghanistan yesterday killed at least 14 people and wounded 45, an official said, the second attack in as many days to mar an unprecedented ceasefire. The explosion happened outside the Nangarhar provincial governor's office in the capital Jalalabad, said his spokesman Attaullah Khogyani.

It was also close to the Indian consulate. Khogyani said 14 people had been killed and 45 wounded. An Afghan security source confirmed the suicide attack but gave a lower death toll of at least 10. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. Khogyani said a suicide bomber on foot had targeted Taliban, local elders and civilians as they left the governor's compound where they had attended a special event for the Eid holiday.