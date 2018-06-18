Second bombing in 2 days kills 14 in Afghanistan
Suicide bomber on foot targets Taliban, local elders and civilians, as they leave the governor's compound after attending a special Eid event
A suicide attack in restive eastern Afghanistan yesterday killed at least 14 people and wounded 45, an official said, the second attack in as many days to mar an unprecedented ceasefire. The explosion happened outside the Nangarhar provincial governor's office in the capital Jalalabad, said his spokesman Attaullah Khogyani.
It was also close to the Indian consulate. Khogyani said 14 people had been killed and 45 wounded. An Afghan security source confirmed the suicide attack but gave a lower death toll of at least 10. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. Khogyani said a suicide bomber on foot had targeted Taliban, local elders and civilians as they left the governor's compound where they had attended a special event for the Eid holiday.
Death toll from Sat bombing rises
The death toll from a suicide bombing against a gathering of Taliban fighters, celebrating a holiday ceasefire in Afghanistan, has risen to 36, an official said yesterday. Najibullah Kamawal, director of the health department in the eastern Nangarhar province, said another 65 people were wounded in Saturday's attack. The bomber targeted a gathering of fighters, who were celebrating a three-day truce coinciding with the Eid al-Fitr holiday.
