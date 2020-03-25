Second calling during times of COVID-19

When musician and singer Aditi Ramesh announced she was doing a live sessions where she will be making her mother's recipe of an onion chutney, a lot of people tuned in to learn her simple and easy recipe, essential at a time like this for those who live away from home and may not have had the time to stock up all the ingredients they might need, or those who don't cook regularly.

Inspired by her, drummer Tarun Balani and his wife Patience Gonsalves, whipped up their version of pesto spaghetti from scratch, also on Instagram live.

And we also have multi instrumentalist and singer Bhrigu Sahni, who whipped up a healthy pasta, complete with broccoli, putting up tips and tricks on his Instagram page. There's also artiste Aditya Joshi, who whipped up a simple dessert using oreo cookies. Here are three recipes from Ramesh, Sahni and Joshi that you can try.

1. Aditi Ramesh:

Onion chutney

Ingredients: 3-4 large onions, 2 dried red chillies, coin sized piece of tamarind, oil, hing, salt, 3 ladles full of urad dal

Instructions:

Roughly cubed the onions. Heat oil, add a pinch of hing and add in the urad dal. It’ll grown quickly so keep the heat on medium and once it’s lightly browned add in the onion.Add dried red chillies, and tamarind. Season with salt and keep it on low heat for a while till it caramelises down. Check every 5 minutes and stir but you can leave it on low flame. Once it had cooked down, turn off the heat and let it cool. Once it’s cool blend the entire content of the pan and it’s ready to eat.

2. Bhrigu Sahni:

The Rasta Pasta

3 Cloves of Garlic - Diced

5 Large Tomatoes - Skinned and Quartered

¼ cup minced onion / shallot

¼ cup Chopped Celery Stalk

½ cup Green Capsicum

1 teaspoon Chilli Flakes (from the old pizza Delivery)

1 Tablespoon Amul Butter

3 Teaspoons Cooking Oil

A handful of Whole Wheat Pasta or regular pasta

Instructions:

Bring a large pot of water to boil for the pasta.

Heat the butter + oil in a skillet and on medium low flame

Add Chili flakes

After 30secs add Chopped Garlic

Let it simmer and take in the flavour

After 2 mins, add chopped celery

Add bell pepper

Now add the tomatoes and increase the flame to medium.

Let it cook for about 30 mins and then add a splash of red wine if available.

Note - Press the tomatoes with a fork or said spatula until the tomatoes break down and turn saucy.

Keep cooking for a bit and your pasta sauce is ready.

Mix the two and you're good to go.

Aditya joshi

DIY oreo cake

Grid about 10 oreo biscuits in a blender.

Add a splash of milk and blend till it becomes a smooth paste.

Place it in a bowl and microwave it for one minute.

Remove and dive in!

