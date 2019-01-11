Second earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir in 24 hours

national

Representational image

Srinagar: An earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale struck Srinagar on Friday, officials said. No loss of life or property has been reported.

The quake, which is the second one to hit Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, occurred at 8.21 am, with its epicenter at latitude 34.1 degrees North and longitude 74.8 degrees East at a depth of 10 km in the old city area, Disaster Management Department officials said.

They said no loss of life or damage to property was reported thus far. On Thursday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 occurred at 8.22 am with its epicenter at 34.39 degrees North and 78.21 degrees East in the Ladakh region of the state.

In a similar incident, A 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck Jammu and Kashmir on Monday but there were no reports of any damage, an official said. The quake occurred tonight at 8:13 PM, an official of the Disaster Management Department said in Jammu.

He said the epicenter of the quake was at the depth of 10 km at a latitude of 34.3 degrees north and longitude of 78.3 degrees east. There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property so far, the official said.

