Second-time unlucky

things-to-do

It seemed smaller and made big claims that didn't work. Sure, there was the rainbow ball game that was fun

When I ask my kids — my 13-year-old-daughter and 11-year-old son — which was the happiest indoor place they visited in 2018, I wasn’t surprised when they chose Timezone, at Inorbit mall, Malad. I recollect having to literally tear them out of the place. So, when I tell them that there is a new Timezone close by — supposedly bigger and better — they perk up.



Perhaps that is why Timezone at Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla, was such a disappointment. It seemed smaller and made big claims that didn’t work. Sure, there was the rainbow ball game that was fun. Vani had a go at Virtual Rabbids twice and would have returned for a third ride, had there not been a long queue. Krazee Whirl, dodging cars that are LED-illuminated, was a repeat, but my son didn’t want to try it. Designed for kids, the bowling alley offered lighter balls and cool music.

But that’s about it. We were promised the Willy Wonka Chocolate Factory, which was not there. We didn’t find the Reball Target Shooting either, nor did we come across the Interactive VR Wall. We were hoping to play the Baskin and Robins ice cream game and that was missing, too. The Ping Pong game that was new, was average. Intermittently, the server was down and some of the arcade games didn’t work. But these may have been just our disappointments.

Timezone Kurla was crowded and we found that not only were children lined up to give the games a shot, but the grown-ups seemed as enthused by them, too. There were young executives lingering to catch up on their ping-pong skills and, there were parents teaming up against their kids at the bowling alley and air hockey table. The Virtual Rabbids and Krazee Whirl had college students queuing up over and over again.

Of course, along with the music, lighting and the arcade games that twinkled invitingly, there was the temptation of earning your round of tickets that could be further encashed for gifts. The kids tried almost all games, taking delight when the machines spat out a round of tickets. They went on to ride a mechanised bike and horse, fight the tomb raiders with guns and try their luck at clutching stuffed toys with toy forklifts.

Timezone is spread across two levels. So, the zone with the rides and the mechanical merry-go-round, camel-racing and other stuff for toddlers are on the next floor. If you have older and very young kids, you will need more hands to be at both places simultaneously.

Fact File

Where: Level 1, Phoenix Marketcity, near Kamani Junction, LBS Road, Kurla West.

Best for: Boys and girls, five to 14 years and young adults.

How to reach: Get off at Kurla station and take an auto rickshaw. or cab it.

Timings: 11 am to 10 pm all days

Budget: A package of Rs 1,000 entitles customers to 90 to 120 minutes of fun at the indoor gaming zone. Weekends have special offers for Rs 2,000

Food: The mall’s food court is nearby

Water: Please carry

Rest Room facilities: Available on the floor

Where else to go: The mall also houses Clue Hunt, Happy Planet, Flight 4 Fantasy, and Scary House.

Parent Poll: Good as a gaming arcade; but not if you’re looking for more. Rating: JJ

Kids’ Poll: Went with high expectations, so a little disappointed.

Rating:

What’s Good: Virtual Rabbids, the bowling alley, adequate seating

What’s Not So Good: Chaotic on weekends

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates