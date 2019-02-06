Secret revealed! Here's how Raveena Tandon, Bipasha Basu and Tabu stay fit

bollywood

A month into 2019, if you're already faltering with your fitness resolution, let this trio - Raveena Tandon, Bipasha Basu, Tabu - be an inspiration

The 'feminist' female journalists today, Raveena Tandon points out, were among those who didn't shy away from fat-shaming her two decades ago when she was in her prime. "Almost every magazine and tabloid would body shame female actors. I was called thunder thighs. Inevitably, we were almost always starving ourselves. We had no photo-shop then, so it was a tough job to stay slim because that is what was depicted," says Tandon.

Moving around sets with dabbas of popcorn and makhanas, Tandon would intersperse them with grilled or boiled delicacies. A 'dedicated meal plan' didn't feature in her daily routine, even though gym or swimming sessions were "always a necessity".

Today, Tandon lives a more holistic life, a decision that was taken when she decided to have children. Better food choices, she reveals, has enabled her to reverse norms. "[After 40], I've been able to maintain my weight far easily than I could when I was young. While I was [heavier] then, I find it easier to stay fit today due to my meal choices."

On her resolve to stay fit:

The foremost thing is to follow your body's signals. Not every food suits everyone. Curd, for instance, doesn't suit me. Thus, eat according to your body type. I consume a lot of ghee. It moisturises my body and leaves my hair shining.

The second thing that helps me stick to my fitness routine each year is drinking warm water in the morning, and before I go to sleep. It cleans the digestive system.

My third mantra is that I follow a mix of different exercises, so, I'm never bored. I combine yoga, pilates, kick-boxing, weight-training and exercises for the core muscles. When you are flexible with your physical fitness routine, you can adapt it according to your travel schedule and make sure you don't miss out on it.

Tabu

Several decades into the industry, Tabu has given a go at a variety of fitness forms. Pilates, yoga and kick-boxing are among those that feature on the list. Swimming, she tells us, she loves. "It's wonderful for the body." Yet the actor doesn't feel the dagger of compulsion hanging over her head as far as slipping in a fitness routine into her day goes.

"I am conscious about living a healthy life. Even though we may not have access to it at all times, good nutrition is vital. Any activity is [futile] without it," the actor says. Tabu doesn't fail to count her blessings when stating her "good genes" have earned her a proportionate body that can pull off a majority of attires. "Given the profession I am in, [giving up wrong food] didn't seem like a sacrifice. Also, while growing up, we had no access to fast food. We ate [nutritious] meals. I wouldn't say food governs me either. I appreciate good food, but practice moderation."

On her resolve to stay fit:

One's fitness level, and hence goals, will change depending on age. The body is different across the 20s, 30s and 40s. The most sensible thing to do is assess what your physical ability is, and take a route that suits your body at that time. Do things that complement your age. Don't stretch yourself, but don't be lax either.

Be vigilant about what suits your constitution. For instance, rice does no harm to me at all. I can eat it [in abundance] and not gain weight. Neither does bread. Some people can't consume too much fibre, others don't take to bread. So, understand your genes and compositions.

It was in my mid-20s that I decided to live a healthy lifestyle. Yoga has been a [vital] part of it. I don't regard it as an exercise. I've discovered it through my yoga teacher. I think it can [benefit] you in every way.

Bipasha Basu

Despite a career in modelling and five years into showbiz, it was only following a tabloid article that fitness icon Bipasha Basu first took to physical activity. "I was called fat, and that didn't go down well with me.

So, in 2005, I started exercising. But, I didn't have the knowledge of what I was doing, and that led to osteoarthritis of the knees. Physical activity is something one must be wise about," says Basu, admitting that while the gym became her temple soon after, she started exploring other routines to train the "smaller muscles that are ignored". "Pilates targets my smaller muscles, while yoga is needed for mental well-being. I add all of this [to my routine]."

On her resolve to stay fit:

Every resolution starts with the understanding that the body must be the first thing one should think of at the start of each year. You can't achieve anything without it, and can't be happy without good health.

As one grows older, it is easy to realise that it's not just the activity that one does that matters, but also the lifestyle, which includes the amount of rest you take.

Being a Bengali, and a foodie who grew up on a five-course meal plan, sweets are my biggest vice. I don't believe in starving and moderation has helped me [stay in shape]. I do tend to go overboard sometimes, but, I wake up and realise that I need to zip my mouth.

