Secretive Force may pose threat to Auburn

Pune: Auburn, the Champs Elyssee - Atwirl mare who has struck brilliant form this season, will be bidding for a hat-trick on the Pune track in the grade 2, Aquaguard Championship RWITC Ltd Gold Cup, slated as the feature event for the final day of the Pune monsoon season 2019. The Vishal Gaikwad ward, who posted facile victories over 1600m & 1800m, will now test her stamina over an extra furlong, 2000m.

Secretive Force, runner to Desert God in the President Of India Gold Cup at Hyderabad last month, has been ambitiously pitched in the fray by the Bangalore-based trainer Darius Byramji, and the four-year-old colt should be regarded as Auburn's main rival. I feel the distance of 2000m may help Secretive Force to humble Auburn despite the home turf advantage being in the latter's favour.

First race at 1.30 pm.

Selections:

Party Whip Plate - Div II (For 3y, maidens; 1000m)

Chephirah 1, God's Decree 2, Midnight Moon 3.

Allied Forces Plate - Div II (Class IV; 1200m)

Articulate 1, Mount Olympus 2, Stick To The Plan 3.

Party Whip Plate - Div I (For 3y, maidens; 1000m)

C'est L'amour 1, Warrior Clan 2, Summer Air 3.

Suraiya & Masoom Master Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1400m)

Sunrise Ruby 1, Notoriety 2, Brilliant Gold 3.

Aquaguard Championship R.W.I.T.C. Ltd Gold Cup - Gr 2 (For 4y&o; 2000m)

Secretive Force 1, Auburn 2, Bronx 3.

Mount Rose Plate (Class IV; 1600m)

Rainbow Trout 1, Cupido 2, Shae 3.

Allied Forces Plate - Div I (Class IV; 1200m)

Cipher 1, Auspicious 2, En Sabah Nur 3.

Irish Boss Plate (For 5y&o, class V; 1000m)

Furiosa 1, Adams Beginning 2, Isinit 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Articulate (2-5)

Upsets: Tristar (4-11), Polyneices (7-2) & Outstanding (8-9)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8

Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8

Treble pool: I - 5,6,7; II - 6,7,8

Tanala pool: All races.

