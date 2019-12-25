Secrets revealed! Janhvi Kapoor's 'butt X-ray', glute work out, relationship status and more
Neha Dhupia's show #NoFilterWithNeha has always managed to spill out the best of best secrets from celebrities, and Janhvi Kapoor's episode is no exception!
Janhvi Kapoor's confessions literally got 'No Filter' while speaking to host Neha Dhupia on her show - podcast of JioSaavn's #NoFilterNeha Season 4. The actress, who made her debut in 2018 with Dhadak, made some shocking revelations while on the show, that will have her fans say 'OMG! Really?'.
The Kapoor girl recalled an incident when she had to get a butt X-ray done. Yes, you read that right. Talking about the incident, Janhvi Kapoor told Neha Dhupia, "I was dancing around in my room and my sister (Khushi Kapoor) or someone had just sharpened a bunch of pencils and kept around a pencil holder. My final step was that I would sit on the bed. I sat on the pencil and I got up and it was sticking out of my butt cheek and I was running around the house and mom (late actress Sridevi) was running around behind me trying to yank it out. I mean I had to go for a butt X-ray. And, I remember this so clearly, I walked passed the X-ray room and all of these men were just sitting and staring at a blown-up image of my ass."
It is said that Janhvi Kapoor is obsessed with working her glutes out. But Janhvi Kapoor spilled some beans on the workout that she does and the core reason behind it. "So, the thing is that I have a tail bone fracture, which I got while prepping for Gunjan. And, really, it was bad. Touchwood, it's better now. But, a lot of the doctors I have met, and I have met about 30 in the past year have said that I need to work and strengthen my glutes to protect my tail bone. So I am obsessed with working my glutes out."
Now, you know the real reason why Janhvi Kapoor works out especially for her derriere?
Talking about her relationship status, Janhvi said she is 'Single'. When prodded further and asked about her relationship status with her all-time crush Vijay Devarkonda, she said, "The status is non-existent, unfortunately. I feel like I have put out a lot of feelers but there is no response. No, but I am kidding. It's just admiration. I am comfortable with the admiration which I guess is one-side. It's only on interviews and public platforms and on NoFilterNeha shows. You know my phases are actually very seasonal. He's been quite consistent though. Like my fondness has been quite consistent. No, but there have been a couple of phases after."
If this dope was not enough for you guys, then tune in to JioSaavn's #NoFilterNeha Season 4 to know more secrets about Janhvi Kapoor as the actress gets Up, Close and Personal with Neha Dhupia!
