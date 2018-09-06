Section 377 Verdict: Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, others laud SC's decision

bollywood

Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Nimrat Kaur and others are celebrating Supreme Court's verdict of legalising homosexuality

Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/arjunkapoor

Bollywood celebrities such as Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and director Hansal Mehta amongst others have welcomed the Supreme Court's judgement on legalising homosexuality. The verdict passed is -- decriminalising consensual gay sex, calling it a historic victory for equal rights and a proud moment for the country.

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court unanimously decriminalised part of the 158-year-old colonial law under Section 377 of the IPC which criminalises consensual unnatural sex. The bench, headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, struck down Section 377 as being violative of the right to equality.

Karan Johar was amongst the first few celebrities, who celebrated the decision on social media. He shared his happiness by writing, "Historical judgment!!!! So proud today! Decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing #Section377 is a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights! The country gets its oxygen back! [sic]"

Actor Arjun Kapoor said, "Sanity prevails for once we can believe we have some sensible decision makers and lawmakers available to this generation. #Section377 gone with the wind."

Actor Sonam Kapoor said she was tears of joy for the LGBTQI community. "One day there won't be any labels and we will all live in utopia," she added.

View this post on Instagram #lgbtqi ðÂÂÂ A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) onSep 5, 2018 at 10:24pm PDT

Farhan Akhtar said the verdict was "about time". He wrote, "Bye bye 377. Thank you #SupremeCourt [sic]."

Director Hansal Mehta, who made Aligarh, a true-life inspired film about an Aligarh Muslim University professor Ramchandra Siras, who faced discrimination for being gay, called the verdict a "new beginning". He tweeted, "The law is gone. The Supreme Court has done what parliament failed to do. Now it's time for attitudes to change. Let's rejoice but let us also reflect. This is a new beginning. #Sec377verdict."

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana also celebrated the death of Section 377. "The new sunshine of this day is that of a progressive India. Love all! [sic]," he said.

RIP #Section377

Actor Swara Bhaskar said the verdict showed that popular morality cannot suppress constitutional rights. "Yayeee!! Good on you Hon'be #SupremeCourt & thank you! I hope the citizens of #India are listening! Majoritarian views and popular morality cannot dictate constitutional rights. We have to vanquish prejudice, embrace inclusion and ensure equal rights," she wrote.

Actor Nimrat Kaur wrote on Twitter, "RIP #Section377. Happy birthday 2018 !! Equal love. Equal lives. Proud Indian today [sic]."

View this post on Instagram ♥ï¸ÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ A post shared by NIMRAT KAUR (@nimratofficial) onSep 5, 2018 at 11:25pm PDT

Actor Kalki Koechlin wrote, "So happy today, thank goodness for the rainbow (and all the lawyers that helped put it there!)," she wrote.

Aligarh scriptwrite Apurva Asrani said it has taken 71 years for the community to find its freedom but their voice can no longer be suppressed. "At the stroke of the mid-day hour, as the conscience of many slept, India's LGBTQ awoke to light & freedom. This moment came 71 years too late history, 71 yrs after our brethren attained freedom; but the soul of a community, long suppressed, has found utterance. Congratulations!," Asrani said.

Manoj Bajpayee also took to his Twitter handle to appreciate SC's verdict. He wrote, "Congratulations to the LGBTQ COMMUNITY and fellow citizens.its a victory for all of us. Thank you honorary Supreme Court for instilling our faith in our judiciary and democracy.professor Siras must be a happy man up there [sic]."

