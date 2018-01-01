Security beefed up along Tripura's borders

Tripura has 856 km international borders with Bangladesh and 109 km and 53 km inter-state borders with Mizoram and Assam, respectively

Security along Tripura's inter-state borders with Assam and Mizoram and international boundaries with Bangladesh has been tightened in view of publication of a part draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and ensuing assembly polls, officials said here on Monday. "We have deployed additional security forces along Tripura's inter-state borders with Assam and Mizoram. Border Security Force (BSF) also further strengthened their vigil along the India-Bangladesh borders with Tripura," a top police officer said.

He said that to thwart any adverse eventuality, all the borders were guarded round-the-clock specially in the odd hours after the publication of part draft NRC in Assam on Sunday mid-night. "The Election Commission also earlier asked the BSF and the state government to seal the international and inter-state borders in view of the ensuing assembly elections in February," the officer said, refusing to be named.

According to the officer, surveillance in Tripura's two check posts along southern Assam was also enhanced through various means. He said that the Union Home Ministry also asked all the Northeastern states and airport authorities in the region to intensify the security in view of Republic Day celebrations.

Tripura has 856 km international borders with Bangladesh and 109 km and 53 km inter-state borders with Mizoram and Assam, respectively. Except for some 20 km, most of the 856-km long borders with Bangladesh are fenced. According to an official of the state's Elections Department, the Election Commission would likely announce the assembly polls in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland next week and the elections in these states were likely to be held in third week of February. Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland all have 60-seat assemblies.

