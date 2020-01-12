Security didn't collapse at JNU, was deactivated, says ex-security head

Even as black flags were waved at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon, a collective of around 75 JNU alumni from Mumbai, gathered at Azad Maidan to voice their displeasure and protest against the current university administration, demanding the resignation of the dean, VC, and proctor.

Joining this small and motley crowd was JNU's ex-head of security, who is also a former NSG and RAW official with 20 years of service under his belt. Dipanjan Chakraborty, 54, who commanded around 250 guards under him and was entrusted with the responsibility of monitoring the campus security from 1999 to 2004, said, "I was deployed there (JNU) following the orders of LK Advani. There was political turmoil then too, but not like this. The JNU I knew has changed."

According to him, at any given time, JNU has a security of at least 250 guards, including policemen. "The main gate is where 15 to 20 of them are always deployed. There is also a Quick Response Team (QRT) that is patrolling the campus. With all of this, how did masked goons enter the university with sticks and rods and beat up students and vandalise property? The security did not collapse—it was deactivated. There is a collapse when you are doing your work and someone stops you. That wasn't the case here."

It was also at JNU that Chakraborty met his wife. "I was in love with JNU then and I am in love with JNU till today. Nothing can change that." When the crowd applauded loudly, he joked that the government in Maharashtra was tolerant and that if this was Delhi, they would have been behind bars. "Ever since I have come out condemning the violence that went down at JNU on Sunday night, I have received a certificate. And this certificate has not been given to me by JNU, but by people. I have been getting phone calls and messages, labelling me a traitor and anti-national."

An alumnus of JNU said, "There is a need to have more free-thinking institutions like JNU across the country—you can't decimate such institutions." Another former student said, "I have spent so many years studying on campus, but I was never able to find a path to escape. I want to know how did these goons manage to do so?"

