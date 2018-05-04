Security forces exchange fire with Maoists in Jharkhand

Akash carries a reward of Rs one crore on his head while his squad members Sachin and Madan Mahato carry rewards of Rs 15 lakh each, the police said

There was an exchange of fire between security forces and a Maoist squad led by Asim Mondal alias Akash, who was allegedly involved in the killing of JMM MP Sunil Mahto, today in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, police said.

Akash carries a reward of Rs one crore on his head while his squad members Sachin and Madan Mahato carry rewards of Rs 15 lakh each, the police said.

The Jharkhand government had recently recommended National Investigation Agency probe into the killing of Sunil Mahato in March 2007. The security forces who were conducting an anti-Naxal operation came across a Maoist squad led by Asim Mondal alias Akash, secretary of the Jharkhand-Bengal-Odisha border Maoist Coordination Committee in Kankadosa forest this morning, said Senior Superintendent of Police Anoop Birtheray.

The Maoists fired at the security personnel, who returned it. The exchange continued for about 25 minutes after which the rebels, who included four women fled into the dense forest, the SSP said.

A transit camp of Maoists was demolished by the forces and country-made rifle, items of daily use and medicines were recovered from the spot during the operation, Birtheray said.

The SSP said the ongoing anti-Naxal campaign would continue for the next couple of days.

