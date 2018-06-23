Security forces flush out 4 militants in Jammu and Kashmir gunbattle

One of the militants killed was identified as Dawood Ahmed Sofi, who headed the ISIS affiliate ISJK and is believed to be involved in several cases of murder and stone pelting, he said. The other three, also believed to be with the ISJK, were identified as Aadil Rehman Bhat, Mohammad Ashraf Itoo and Majid Manzoor Dar, said Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Swayam Prakash Pani, who was supervising the operations. "The operation was successful and teams from state police, Army and CRPF made every effort to prevent collateral damage," Pani said.

A policeman and a civilian were also killed in the exchange of fire between militants and security forces at Khiram village of Srigufwara tehsil, police said. The operation began before dawn at Khiram, 23 km from the main national highway and overlooking the tourist town of Pahalgam, after intelligence reports about the presence of militants in the area, police said.

Police on Friday killed four militants, including chief of the banned Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) Dawood Ahmed Sofi, in a remote mountain village in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, six days before the annual Amarnath Yatra begins, officials said.

Army personnel walk towards the house where militants were hiding during an encounter, at Srigufwara in Anantnag district. Pic/PTI

Jawans injured in militant attack

Nine security personnel, including five CRPF jawans, were injured in a militant attack in the Tral area of J&K, police said. Militants lobbed a grenade and opened fire on the personnel from a crowd when they were busy with law and order duties on Tral road, a source said.

Cong's policy in sync with terrorists: BJP

Attacking Rahul Gandhi, the BJP alleged the Congress under him has “designed” its politics in sync with terrorists as it cited the comments of its leader Ghulam Nabi Azad that Army operations in J&K killed more civilians than terrorists. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Azad's comments have drawn support from LeT and will make Pakistan happy.

'BJP-PDP govt was the worst the state had ever'

Choudhary Lal Singh, senior BJP leader

It's not good to impose Governor's rule in a democratic set up. But when the situation is deteriorating by the day, it's the only option left. This (PDP-BJP) government was the worst the state has ever seen'

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union law minister

'Azad's statement is shameful and deeply regrettable. Today what the Congress leaders are saying is being supported by the LeT. What kind of politics is this? Congress is standing with those who are trying to break the country'

