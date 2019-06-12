Security forces kill terrorist in gunfight in Sopore
The encounter broke out at 5:25 pm yesterday between terrorists and the troops of 177, 179 and 92 Battalion of CRPF, SOG Sopore, 22 Rashtriya Rifles (RR)
Baramulla: The body of a terrorist was recovered by security forces on Wednesday morning after an encounter took place on Tuesday in Bomai area of Sopore in Baramulla district. The encounter broke out at 5:25 pm yesterday between terrorists and the troops of 177, 179 and 92 Battalion of CRPF, SOG Sopore, 22 Rashtriya Rifles (RR).
J&K Police on Sopore Encounter: On a credible input, a cordon & search operation was launched jointly by police and security forces at Wadoora Payeen in Bomai area of Sopore. During search op, terrorists fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter. pic.twitter.com/7FnXkpYRlH— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019
Gunfight broke out between Kashmiri freedom fighters and indian occupied forces in Wadoora Payeen village of #Sopore in North Kashmir's #Baramulla district. #KashmirisWantFreedom#Budget2019#Ø®Ø§Ù_Ø¢ÛØ§_ØªÚ¾Ø§ pic.twitter.com/UBKhRUTJJZ— Muazam Farooq (@Muazam_Here) June 11, 2019
J&K Police on Sopore Encounter: One terrorist was killed and the body was retrieved from the site of encounter. The identity and affiliation of the killed terrorist is being ascertained. Incriminating material including arms & ammunition was recovered from the site of encounter. https://t.co/7d1EFyHxFW— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019
However, the body of the terrorist was retrieved from the site of the encounter but his identity and affiliation is being ascertained, Jammu and Kashmir Police said. "On a credible input, a cordon and search operation was launched jointly by police and security forces at the area. During the search operation, the hiding terrorist fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter," police explained in a press release.
Additional Dist Magistrate, Sopore: In view of the ongoing encounter b/w terrorists&security forces in Sopore since today afternoon&as precautionary measure,all govt&private educational institutions, in Subdivision Sopore shall suspend their class work tomorrow. #JammuAndKashmir— ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2019
One #militant was killed in a gunfight with the #SecurityForces in #JammuAndKashmir's #Sopore town.— IANS Tweets (@ians_india) June 12, 2019
Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/CNYTCHPuwu
Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. The police have requested citizens not to venture inside the encounter zone since such an area can prove dangerous due to stray explosive materials. They have further requested people to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials if any.
