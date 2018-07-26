Security forces kill two LeT terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

Team of police, CRPF, Army carries out 1st op in Anantnag after over a decade

Indian paramilitary troopers during the shootout in Batmaloo on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Two Lashker-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir's Anantnag town last morning following an intelligence tip-off about their presence inside a house, the police said.

A joint team of the police, CRPF and Army cordoned off a house at Mehman Mohalla, Lal Chowk after the tip-off, they said. Senior Superintendent of Police (Anantnag) Altaf Khan and his team were monitoring the situation. Inspector General of Police (Kashmir range) Swayam Prakash Pani said, "This was a difficult operation as it had to be carried out in a crowded locality. All civilians were evacuated and the room intervention team completed the operation. There was no collateral damage."

Giving details of the encounter, the police said security forces launched the operation in the early hours. This was the first operation within Anantnag town after a gap of 12 years.

As the security forces advanced towards the suspect house, the terrorists hiding inside fired on the security forces, which retaliated, resulting in an encounter, they said, adding that two terrorists were killed.

On the basis of the materials seized, it was established that they belonged to LeT and one of them was identified as Bilal Ahmad Dar alias Bin Yamin Dar, a resident of Kulgam, the police said. Some arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter.

Militants lob grenade at post office in Pulwama

Militants yesterday hurled a grenade towards a post office in Pulwama district; no casualties or damage were reported, the police said. The ultras lobbed the grenade towards the post office at Washbug in the district, which exploded in its compound, an officer said.

