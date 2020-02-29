Security guard rapes 30-year-old, booked

A security guard who works at a mall in Ahmedabad was booked by the police for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh.

According to the police, the woman approached the Women police station of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. The accused is a resident of Banda in Uttar Pradesh, according to a report in Indian Express.

The accused had arranged for the woman's stay at a rented room in Gandhinagar. The woman alleged that it was in this room that she was raped on multiple occasions by the accused. The accused has been booked for rape under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code.

A senior police officer at Adalaj police station said, "The victim has stated in her complaint that she had come to Ahmedabad in December last year and the accused had gotten her a job at a shopping centre and a room to stay. She further alleged that she was forced to form a sexual relationship with the accused. On January 13, she alleged that the accused first raped her and then beat her up. After that, she took her salary and left for her native town in MP, as per her complaint which was forwarded to us by the Women police station of Bhopal. Due action will be taken in this case and the accused will soon be arrested."

