Security heightened at Kandla, Mundra ports after terror threat

The Navy said that it was on high alert and prepared to defeat any threat which was seaborn with full force

The police said on Thursday that security was enhanced at Kandla and Mundra ports and other key installations in Kutch district of Gujarat as there were intelligence inputs of possible infiltration by terrorists through the sea route.

The Mundra port which is run by the Adani group is one of the largest in the country and last year topped the rankings by volumes while the state-run Kandla port is a large bulk handling facility. Both the ports are located in the Gulf of Kutch in close vicinity with Pakistan, in the Arabian Sea. "We receive inputs about possible terrorist infiltrations from time to time and we have enhanced the

security at all vital installations in Kutch district, including the Kandla port," Inspector General of Police (border range) D B Vaghela said."In fact, security was stepped up even before August 15 (Independence Day). There is no specific input that terrorists have entered Gujarat, but a general input that they can enter using the sea route," he said.

After the police got tip-off security was beefed up at all vital installations in Kutch, Anjar's Deputy

Superintendent of Police Dhananjay Vaghela told reporters."We have received inputs that terrorists can enter through the sea route," he said.

He added that the police and other security agencies have increased patrolling and the marine police force has also been pressed into service. The Navy said that it was on high alert and prepared to defeat any threat which was seaborn with full force. The Deputy Chief of the Naval staff Murlidhar Pawar said that coastal security measures were stepped up and forces were keeping a tight vigil to thwart any misadventure by anyone.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies