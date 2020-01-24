Maharashtra bandh: Security tightened in Mumbai, cops detain two for trying to disrupt traffic

Security was tightened in Mumbai on Friday ahead of the state-wide bandh called by the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA). The police also detained four party workers who were attempting to disrupt movement of vehicular traffic while protesting. Protestors at Swastik Park, Chembur, broke the glass of a BEST.

The party leader Prakash Ambedkar called for the bandh to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

While BEST, autorickshaws and taxi unions are not participating in the bandh, they said that if violence is reported in areas, the vehicles will go off roads.

Maharashtra: Security in Mumbai, in light of the statewide bandh called by Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) today, in protest against #CitizenshipAmendemntAct and National Register of Citizens (NRC). pic.twitter.com/Mc7nP0Hszk — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2020

Meanwhile, the situation in Mumbai remained normal. Commuters were not hassled as trains were running on time. None of the three railway lines announced any delays.

(With inputs from ANI)

