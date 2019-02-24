Security to be beefed up at Mumbai police HQ

national

Move comes after recent attacks on security personnel by terrorist organisations

Santosh Rastogi

In the wake of recent attacks on security forces by terrorist organisations, Mumbai Police has decided to beef up security at the police headquarters. According to sources, the police have picked a firm that will be upgrading the security. The firm has been allocated Rs 2.25 crore for this.

Joint Commissioner Of police (Admin) Santosh Rastogi said, "We have selected a company and the order to commence work will be given in a few days." Until now, there was no major security deployment at the headquarters. The scanner gate at the entrance of the building, too, lies defunct for over a year.

An official from the headquarters, requesting anonymity, said, "After the system gets upgraded, we will issue smart cards to visitors. These cards will be handed over at the entry gate while exiting the premises."

