Sedition case slapped against litterateur Gohain, activist Gogoi, journalist

national

The Assam Police booked the trio for their remarks against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill at an event three days ago; protests continue to rock state

Police personnel detain an activist of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti during a protest rally staged by various indigenous organisations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, in Guwahati. Pic/PTI

Sedition cases were registered on Thursday against Sahitya Akademi awardee Assamese litterateur Hiren Gohain, RTI activist Akhil Gogoi and a senior journalist for their comments on the Citizenship Bill, a police officer said.

They were booked by the Assam Police for their remarks against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill at an event three days ago, even as the state witnesses protest against the legislation. The administration has also imposed prohibitory orders in parts of the city.



Hiren Gohain

Police suo motu registered a case against them at the Latasil police station here under relevant sections of the IPC — including 124(A) that deals with charges of sedition and 120 (B) dealing with criminal conspiracy, Guwahati Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar told the media.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever