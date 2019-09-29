MENU

See Photo: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan unites with friend in Paris

Published: Sep 29, 2019, 19:02 IST | ANI

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who enjoys a huge fan following does not have a dearth of friends and the actor bumped into an old friend Eva Longoria

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Eva Longoria. Image sourced from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's official Instagram account
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Eva Longoria. Image sourced from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's official Instagram account

The beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who enjoys a huge fan following does not have a dearth of friends and the actor bumped into an old friend Eva Longoria, an American actress, on Thursday. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor shared a video on Instagram where the two ladies can be seen showering love and praises on each other.

"I have met my friend. We have united here in Paris," Eva said in the video.

"Why do you get more beautiful? I don't want to be next to you anymore," she continued, to which the Aishwarya replies, "Look who's talking."

 
 
 
Friends Reunited Love Always Eva... you're just the warmest n sweetest ever...

On several occasions, Aishwarya and Eva have strutted Cannes Film Festival red carpet. On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

