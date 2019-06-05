See Photo: Akshay Kumar pulls off a helicopter stunt for Sooryavanshi
After surprising fans with his bike stunt, actor Akshay Kumar stunned everyone with a photograph of himself hanging from a helicopter, while shooting for Sooryavanshi"
Akshay Kumar is known for doing daredevil stunts. The actor always does his own stunts in his film, no matter what. Continuing the trend, Akshay pulled off yet another stunt for this upcoming action flick Sooryavanshi.
In the picture, Akshay Kumar is seen hanging by a helicopter while the film's director Rohit Shetty is seen riding a bike beside the helicopter.
Akshay shared the picture on his Instagram account. He captioned the picture saying, "Casually hanging, off a helicopter...just another day on the sets of #Sooryavanshi P.S. Do NOT try this on your own, all stunts are performed under expert supervision."
On Tuesday, the Khiladi actor had shot a stunt in Bangkok. Riding on a red stunt bike, the actor shot for a chasing scene for the film.
The 51-year-old actor enjoys doing his own stunts in films. "I always have a lot of fun doing my own stunts. Rohit is anyway a class apart when it comes to action in his films," Akshay said in a statement.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
It takes real fathers to transform their boys into heroes. Started doing stunts at the age of 16, still going strong at 45 And I know one man who will always be proud of me in Heaven My Guru, My Father - Veeru Devgan Two most important lessons he taught me: 1. Be honest with your work and work will be honest with you. 2. Before performing any stunt the most important thing is - SAFETY FIRST. (On Location...Bangkok... Stunt Rehearsals before Akshay performs the actual shot...#sooryavanshi) PS: Please do not try this stunt. All the drivers in the cars are stunt Professionals and the stunts are performed in a controlled environment.
Also Read: Akshay Kumar on Sooryavanshi: I always enjoy doing my own stunts in films
"Doing these bike stunts on the streets of Bangkok was extra special. Many years back I would ride a bike in Bangkok to deliver food. Now I am doing the same all over again, to earn my food," he said.
Reliance Entertainment is presenting the film, which is backed by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. Akshay Kumar plays the lead role of Veer Sooryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in a cameo role performed by the Kesari star in Simmba.
Katrina Kaif will be seen as Akshay's love interest in the movie that also stars Neena Gupta, playing Akshay's mother.
Also Read: Rohit Shetty on Sooryavanshi: Simmba was a brat, Akki is a stylised cop
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- Katrina Kaif on Bharat: It's the best role of my career
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas displays her perfect pins on the red carpet
- Kareena Kapoor: We celebrated women who broke stereotypes
- Sunny Leone to play a lawyer in spy thriller Helen
- Janhvi Kapoor, Anjana Sukhani, Pooja Hegde sweat it out at gym in Bandra
- Iulia Vantur, Shanaya Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu clicked in Bandra
- Super 30 trailer: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff laud Hrithik Roshan
- Madhuri Dixit wants to learn a new Kathak form
- Ayushmann Khurrana on IPS Manoj Malviya: He became the prototype of my character
- Deepika Padukone wraps up the shooting of Chhapaak
- Sabyasachi pens down the journey of his friendship with Deepika Padukone
- Rangita Pritish Nandy on Four More Shots Please: May explore friendship, or just one character
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Public Review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Bharat gets a thumbs up!