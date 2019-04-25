See Photo: Alia Bhatt performing aerial yoga will give you fitness goal

bollywood

Kalank actor Alia Bhatt's recent picture on social media is giving out some major workout goals

Alia Bhatt performing aerial yoga. Pic: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

Be it acting or gymming, Alia Bhatt knows how to give her best shot. Known for the fitness in the B-town, Alia Bhatt on Wednesday, shared a picture of herself, practising aerial yoga along with her friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

In the picture, Alia along with Akansha can be seen hanging through the roof with the help of long cloth. The two are practising aerial yoga during their morning yoga classes. The Kalank actress captioned the image, "Try try untill you fly"

Her workout impressed fellow gym partner Malaika Arora. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl shared Alia's picture on her Instagram handle. She wrote, "Flying divas Aliaa Bhatt, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor today doing some aerial yoga."

Alia was last seen in Karan Johar's epic drama Kalank which has opened to mixed reviews. The actress features opposite Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Madhuri Dixit Nene in the film produced by Dharma Productions.

The actress has now prepared for the much-awaited film, Brahmastra. The film helmed by Ayan Mukerji has been extensively shot in Bulgaria, New York, and Mumbai, among other places. Brahmastra is the first part of a sci-fi trilogy, which has been created by Ayan. It is slated to release around Christmas this year.

