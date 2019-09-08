See Photo: Alia Bhatt wanders where the Wi-Fi is weak

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are said to be dating each other for a long time. The rumoured couple is currently on a vacation in Kenya. From taking a jeep ride in the jungles of Kenya, to enjoying some private time together, their pictures have already taken the internet by storm. Though Ranbir is not on Instagram, Alia has left no stone unturned displaying her affection for him on social media.

In a picture shared by Alia on her Instagram handle, the Kalank star seems to be lost in her thoughts. Wearing a pair of Khaki pants, a shirt and no make-up, she can be seen enjoying the picturesque view of the wildlife. She captioned the picture as: "Let's wander where the Wi-Fi is weak".

Check out the picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸ (@aliaabhatt) onSep 7, 2019 at 9:15am PDT

In another picture shared by Alia, she can be seen looking at the sun, sitting in a jeep, while someone is clicking the picture of the actress.

Meanwhile, a picture of Alia and Ranbir has gone viral on social media. The picture shows Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt posing for the lens, where the duo is seen holding cameras. The actress is seen wearing a beige coloured trench coat, along with grey joggers and black ankle-length lace-up boots, and Ranbir showed off his uber-cool side in a pink t-shirt, paired with a hat for the safari.

From movie dates to celebrating festivals with each other's families, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are inseparable. It now seems that the couple wants to take the next step in their life. Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor has officially met filmmaker-father Mahesh Bhatt to seek Alia's hand for marriage. Though they never made it official, their pictures with each other's families are proof enough. Recently, the duo's crackling chemistry was seen at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations hosted at the Ambani's house, Antilia.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in three films - Sadak 2, which will be directed by father Mahesh Bhatt, Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and SS Rajamouli's RRR. Speaking of Brahmastra, the trilogy fantasy drama is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Alia was last seen in Kalank, which failed to impress the viewers, and this film turned out to be a box-office dud. However, prior to this, she received critical acclaim for her role of an undercover spy in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi (2018) and Gully Boy (2019).

Ranbir has Yash Raj Films' Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, a Luv Ranjan film with Ajay Devgn and Raja Krishna Menon's next in his kitty.

Also Read: Photos: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on a double date with Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates