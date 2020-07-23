See Photo: All Kareena Kapoor Khan needs are her favourite boys, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is clearly enjoying her time on Instagram ever since she has made her debut. From sharing her pictures with her family to throwback moments from her life, she has done it all. Her latest post is a yet another throwback moment that features her favourite boys, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan.

She posts a gorgeous picture with them and also states that this is all that she needs. Have a look at the post right here:

View this post on Instagram All I ever need… ðâ¤ï¸ #FavouriteBoys #TakeMeBack A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) onJul 23, 2020 at 2:08am PDT

One of her closest friends from the industry, Amrita Arora, commented with a red heart. A lot of other users and her fans commented on the picture with hearts and fire emojis. Her moments with her toddler Taimur Ali Khan have always been adorable.

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently completed two decades in Bollywood. She began her career with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000 and became a star as years passed by. She went on to do films like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hulchul, Omkara, Jab We Met, Golmaal Returns, 3 idiots, Golmaal 3, Ra. One, Heroine, Singham Returns, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

She was also seen in films like Veere Di Wedding, Angrezi Medium, and Good Newwz. She's now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. Takht will be Khan's second collaboration with Karan Johar where he directs the actress. This period drama, which is slated to release on December 24, 2021, also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

