See Photo: All Kareena Kapoor Khan needs are her favourite boys, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan has taken to her Instagram account and shared a throwback picture with her favourite boys, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan!
Kareena Kapoor Khan is clearly enjoying her time on Instagram ever since she has made her debut. From sharing her pictures with her family to throwback moments from her life, she has done it all. Her latest post is a yet another throwback moment that features her favourite boys, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan.
She posts a gorgeous picture with them and also states that this is all that she needs. Have a look at the post right here:
View this post on Instagram
One of her closest friends from the industry, Amrita Arora, commented with a red heart. A lot of other users and her fans commented on the picture with hearts and fire emojis. Her moments with her toddler Taimur Ali Khan have always been adorable.
Kareena Kapoor Khan recently completed two decades in Bollywood. She began her career with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000 and became a star as years passed by. She went on to do films like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hulchul, Omkara, Jab We Met, Golmaal Returns, 3 idiots, Golmaal 3, Ra. One, Heroine, Singham Returns, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
She was also seen in films like Veere Di Wedding, Angrezi Medium, and Good Newwz. She's now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. Takht will be Khan's second collaboration with Karan Johar where he directs the actress. This period drama, which is slated to release on December 24, 2021, also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.
Also Read: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan And Taimur To Move To A Larger House Soon
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
-
Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan has made her Instagram debut, people just can't get over how anyone can be so adorable on social media! It's not just her suave style that has put the world on hold, but also her enthusiasm to get with the trend! All pictures/Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram account.
-
Kareena Kapoor Khan gave us a hint of her making a debut on Instagram by posting a cute video of a cat, and suddenly, there was no looking back for her followers. As soon as she made her social media debut, Bebo shared a cute picture of her little one, Taimur Ali Khan, and captioned, "The only one I will ever allow to steal my frame [sic]"
-
While the actress was on a monochrome sharing spree, Kareena Kapoor Khan also posted Saif Ali Khan playing the guitar for Taimur Ali Khan on his 3rd birthday.
-
As the world celebrated Internation Women's Day on March 8, 2020, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a powerful image of her mother, along with Taimur. While Babita was seen being a child around the kid, the tiny tot was busy gorging on ice-cream. This image is filled with love.
-
Kareena Kapoor's sister Karisma Kapoor made her digital debut with Mentalhood. During the premiere, the mother-daughter trio posed for a picture-perfect selfie.
-
She is fun, she is witty, and to top it off, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Insta can be considered as one of the best social media celebrity handles. Giving out updates about her film, Kareena wrote, "My fav co-star has to be @_aamirkhan's... pillow! [sic]"
-
Kareena posted a sun-kissed picture and wrote, "Girls just wanna have sun [sic]." Well, that's totally true!
-
As the government has suggested to stay indoors for a few days after the coronavirus outbreak, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently enjoying her 'quarantine days' with Saif and Taimur.
-
As Saif Ali Khan chose to read a book during the social distancing period, Kareena Kapoor Khan was busy on Instagram.
-
In this one, Kareena Kapoor Khan gave the credit for the photo to her Angrezi Medium director Homi Adajania. Donning the role of a cop on Angrezi Medium, Kareena was seen in a never-seen-before avatar in the movie.
-
This is the recent Instagram share by the actress. Doesn't she look like strawberry jello sitting in a plate? Cute, isn't she?
-
Welcome, Kareena Kapoor Khan! Keep us surprising with more of your quirk and wit on social media.
Kareena Kapoor Khan made her social media debut earlier this month, and ever since then, the actress is on a sharing spree of her no-makeup looks and oh-so-cute family photos. Take a look!
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe