See Photo: Ambati Rayudu and wife Chennupalli Vidya welcome first child

Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu and his wife Chennupalli Vidya have announced the arrival of their baby girl.

Rayudu, who married his college girlfriend Chennupalli Vidya in 2009, took to Instagram to break the news.

View this post on Instagram Truly blessed... A post shared by Ambatirayudu (@a.t.rayudu) onJul 12, 2020 at 10:40am PDT

Rayudu posted a selfie (right) with his wife and the newborn and captioned it: "Truly blessed..."

Wishes poured in following the announcement. India cricketer and Rayudu's IPL teammate Suresh Raina congratulated him: ''Heartiest congratulations @RayuduAmbati & Vidya on the birth of your daughter. Such a blessing! Cherish each & every moment with the little one & wishing you all lots of love & happiness!''

Rayudu's IPL team, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) too tweeted a congratulatory message. ''Now the off-field lessons from the #DaddiesArmy shall all be put to use! #WhistlePodu,'' CSK's post read.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news