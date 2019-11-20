See Photo: Ananya Birla looks bold, beautiful and fearless in new Instagram post

On Wednesday, singer, entrepreneur and musician Ananya Birla, who has been the talk of the town for her funky style and sensational music took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming photo of herself. Ananya, who is fierce, independent and a fun-loving girl shared a beautiful photo where the 25-year-old is seen standing confidently in a sports bra.

Check out the bold, fearless post by Anany Birla here:

In the photo, Ananya is seen donning a maroon sports bra which she has teamed with a pair of joggers and left her beautiful long tresses open. Ananya looks stunning as she poses confidently while taking a selfie. While sharing the bold and fearless photo, Ananya wrote, "Always wanting to be the best version of myself. Physically, mentally and emotionally."

This isn't the first time Ananya Birla has shared a bold photo of herself. In July 2019, Ananya had shared a photo, where the 25-year-old singer-songwriter sizzled in a grey sports bra with blue denim and a beige printed cap while she posed working on her laptop.

Ananya, who has been making headlines for her choices, be it in music or fashion, shared the photo with an inspirational post. She captioned it, "Never felt better.. be you, do you, wear what you want, work hard, it’s your life!! Feel empowered in your skin and if you don’t, work on it till you do, as long as you’re kind, loving to other people and have good intentions, it’ll all fall into place just as it’s meant to. I didn’t have to post this .. I’ve experienced this a lot as a woman and also been seeing this around me - my choices don’t make me any less of a serious artist or businesswoman and work speaks for itself. So yes, this post is just to make a point.'

Recently, Ananya took to Instagram to share a series of photos where she was seen holidaying in the island city of Singapore. For her trip to Singapore, Ananya donned an off-white tank top and teamed it with a pair of joggers in hues of black and white. Ananya completed her look with a pair of white sneakers.

View this post on Instagram Within these shades, I chose to be off-white. @off____white A post shared by Ananya (@ananya_birla) onNov 6, 2019 at 1:48pm PST

In the photos, the singing sensation was seen posing by the graffiti on the walls and even hanging out at a local cafe on the popular streets of Singapore. She was seen playing with her hair while enjoying a lemon cooler in Singapore.

