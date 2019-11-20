See Photo: Ananya Birla looks bold, beautiful and fearless in new Instagram post
Ananya Birla looked confident as she shared a bold picture of herself. She said that she always wanst to be the best version of herself.
On Wednesday, singer, entrepreneur and musician Ananya Birla, who has been the talk of the town for her funky style and sensational music took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming photo of herself. Ananya, who is fierce, independent and a fun-loving girl shared a beautiful photo where the 25-year-old is seen standing confidently in a sports bra.
Check out the bold, fearless post by Anany Birla here:
Always wanting to be the best version of myself. Physically, mentally and emotionally.
In the photo, Ananya is seen donning a maroon sports bra which she has teamed with a pair of joggers and left her beautiful long tresses open. Ananya looks stunning as she poses confidently while taking a selfie. While sharing the bold and fearless photo, Ananya wrote, "Always wanting to be the best version of myself. Physically, mentally and emotionally."
This isn't the first time Ananya Birla has shared a bold photo of herself. In July 2019, Ananya had shared a photo, where the 25-year-old singer-songwriter sizzled in a grey sports bra with blue denim and a beige printed cap while she posed working on her laptop.
Never felt better ðÂÂ¤ªðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¥° be you, do you, wear what you want, work hard, it’s your life!! Feel empowered in your skin and if you don’t, work on it till you do ðÂÂÂÂ¯ as long as you’re kind, loving to other people and have good intentions, it’ll all fall into place just as it’s meant to âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ I didn’t have to post this .. I’ve experienced this a lot as a woman and also been seeing this around me - my choices don’t make me any less of a serious artist or businesswoman and work speaks for itself. So yes, this post is just to make a point.
Ananya, who has been making headlines for her choices, be it in music or fashion, shared the photo with an inspirational post. She captioned it, "Never felt better.. be you, do you, wear what you want, work hard, it’s your life!! Feel empowered in your skin and if you don’t, work on it till you do, as long as you’re kind, loving to other people and have good intentions, it’ll all fall into place just as it’s meant to. I didn’t have to post this .. I’ve experienced this a lot as a woman and also been seeing this around me - my choices don’t make me any less of a serious artist or businesswoman and work speaks for itself. So yes, this post is just to make a point.'
Recently, Ananya took to Instagram to share a series of photos where she was seen holidaying in the island city of Singapore. For her trip to Singapore, Ananya donned an off-white tank top and teamed it with a pair of joggers in hues of black and white. Ananya completed her look with a pair of white sneakers.
In the photos, the singing sensation was seen posing by the graffiti on the walls and even hanging out at a local cafe on the popular streets of Singapore. She was seen playing with her hair while enjoying a lemon cooler in Singapore.
Ananya Birla, the eldest daughter of business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla and Neerja Birla, is making a successful career in music. Ananya loves travelling, writing, playing football and sweating it out at the gym.
The 25-year-old singer has studied economics and management from the University of Oxford, United Kingdom.
Besides being an educationist, Ananya Birla is also an environmentalist at heart. The sixth generation of the Birla family is often seen taking part in noble causes and contributing towards a cleaner and greener environment. While sharing the picture, Ananya captioned it: We started small, but started somewhere!
In picture: Ananya Birla gets her hands dirty in order to clean the Mahim beach in Mumbai.
In picture: Showing off her love for modelling, Ananya Birla can be seen walking the ramp with actor and model Rannvijay Singha at an event in Mumbai.
Ananya Birla may be a singer and performer but the bold and fearless scion of the Birla family also knows how to punch (As evident from the picture). Ananya Birla captions the picture: A big punch is on its way!
Ananya Birla loves spending time in the pool, and this picture is proof enough.
In an interview with mid-day, Ananya Birla revealed that fitness is an important part of her routine. She further said that she learned swimming as a child and later moved on to the gym. She also swears by boxing, pilates, and yoga.
In the picture, Ananya Birla can be seen performing plank as she captions it: Planking on a dream!
In picture: Ananya Birla shows off her driving skills in a convertible. Ananya writes: Dream
Ananya Birla loves sports and it's not just football but also basketball. The 25-year-old shared this boomerang video where she is seen balancing a basketball. While sharing the video, Ananya wrote: It's all about the balance!!!
Ananya Birla shared this picture of herself playing football in the summer of April 2017. Ananya captions this one: Let's kickstart the summer and ended her caption with a football emoticon.
Ananya Birla is also a foodie at heart. She loves exploring different cultures and their food habits. Sharing a leaf out of her travel diaries, Ananya is seen relishing corn on her family trip to Mussoorie.
In picture: Ananya Birla sips on hot chai after a shoot. While sharing this picture, Ananya wrote: Post shoot Chai!
Giving a glimpse of her childish and fun side, Ananya captioned this picture: Life is too short to not be silly and not look like a fool sometimes. I have no idea why I agreed to do this.
Ananya Birla with a surfboard on the La Jolla Beach, California. Showing off her love for surfing, Ananya shared this photo from a beach in California. Ananya captioned the picture with a fish and surfing emoticons.
Ananya Birla captions this one: Writing makes me happy!
Ananya Birla also loves trekking and being amidst nature. Here, Ananya Birla jokes about how she tripped (pun intended) on her trekking trip. Ananya writes: Just before I tripped!
Ananya Birla is also a mental health activist. The Birla scion never shies away from raising her voice for mental health and create awareness regarding the stigma associated with mental health. Ananya shared this picture on the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day and urged everyone to make the world a better place to live in.
In picture: Ananya Birla shows her bold and fierce side as she enjoys a game of snooker during her free time.
The singing sensation loves dogs and has two pets names Skai and Snoppy and always spends time with them.
In picture: Ananya Birla enjoys being a pet mother as she gets playful with her dog Skai.
Ananya Birla, who has been papped and snapped by paparazzi on numerous occasions is also a photographer. Ananya turns photographer for her friends in Antwerp, Belgium. In the picture, Ananya Birla takes a perfect click of her friends as she captions this one: Sometimes it's good to be behind the camera!
Ananya captioned this picture: I really needed a nap. Akshita Shah bought this for me and she is regretting it because now I can sleep anywhere.
Singer, musician, entrepreneur, social activist Ananya Birla is quite passionate about her career. But it's not music alone that keeps Ananya Birla going. Today, we show you what the singer loves to do during her spare time. (All Pictures Courtesy/Instagram Ananya Birla)
