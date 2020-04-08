Search

See Photo: Arjun Rampal wishes lady love Gabriella Demetriades happy birthday in a special way

Updated: Apr 08, 2020, 17:27 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

On Gabriella Demetriades' birthday, Arjun Rampal put up a picture of himself with his lady love and the two seem so much in love with each other!

Love is in the air for Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. The couple who are proud parents of a baby boy, Arik, are often spotted chilling together and their public appearances make headlines each time they're seen out and about. When Gabriella turned a year older on April 8, Arjun wished her happy birthday in a very special way.

The actor put up a picture of himself with his lady love and the two seem so much in love with each other! The photo had Arjun and Gabriella in a loved-up moment. Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, the Don 2 actor wrote, "Happy birthday my beautiful jaan. We celebrate today a little and a big one very soon. Love you (sic)", with a heart emoji. Take a look:

 
 
 
The actor regularly shares adorable pictures of Gabriella and Arik. Recently, the actor posted a picture on Instagram in which he can be seen spending some quality time with his son. He captioned it, "If u can crawl, I can crawl. Crawling Combat with Arik. #stayathome (sic)."

 
 
 
Here's another click of his lady love clicked by him "Shooting my fav subject... @gabriellademetriades for @deme_love_ what u think? Yay or Nay? #vote (sic)", he captioned it.

 
 
 
The duo is said to have met during an Indian Premier League (IPL) after-party in 2009 when the actor and ex-wife Mehr Jesia had tied up with IPL to organise the bashes. Arjun Rampal was earlier married to Mehr Jesia for 20 years and they have two daughters together - Mahikaa and Myra.

On the work front, Arjun Rampal will be seen in the supernatural thriller Anjaan. Anjaan is being directed by Amitebdra Vats, written by Pooja Ballutia.

