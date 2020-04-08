See Photo: Arjun Rampal wishes lady love Gabriella Demetriades happy birthday in a special way

Love is in the air for Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. The couple who are proud parents of a baby boy, Arik, are often spotted chilling together and their public appearances make headlines each time they're seen out and about. When Gabriella turned a year older on April 8, Arjun wished her happy birthday in a very special way.

The actor put up a picture of himself with his lady love and the two seem so much in love with each other! The photo had Arjun and Gabriella in a loved-up moment. Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, the Don 2 actor wrote, "Happy birthday my beautiful jaan. We celebrate today a little and a big one very soon. Love you (sic)", with a heart emoji. Take a look:

The actor regularly shares adorable pictures of Gabriella and Arik. Recently, the actor posted a picture on Instagram in which he can be seen spending some quality time with his son. He captioned it, "If u can crawl, I can crawl. Crawling Combat with Arik. #stayathome (sic)."

Here's another click of his lady love clicked by him "Shooting my fav subject... @gabriellademetriades for @deme_love_ what u think? Yay or Nay? #vote (sic)", he captioned it.

The duo is said to have met during an Indian Premier League (IPL) after-party in 2009 when the actor and ex-wife Mehr Jesia had tied up with IPL to organise the bashes. Arjun Rampal was earlier married to Mehr Jesia for 20 years and they have two daughters together - Mahikaa and Myra.

On the work front, Arjun Rampal will be seen in the supernatural thriller Anjaan. Anjaan is being directed by Amitebdra Vats, written by Pooja Ballutia.

