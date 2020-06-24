See photo: Arjun Rampal's daughter Myra Rampal turns 15; daddy dearest calls her 'Mypie' in the birthday post

It's Arjun Rampal's daughter Myra Rampal's birthday today. Born on June 14, 2005, Myra turns 15 today. Doting father Arjun took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday post for her. Rampal shared a picture, which is a collage of some candid pictures of Myra with her elder sister Mahikaa, best friend Niharika and of course him too!

Sharing the picture, Arjun Rampal wrote in the caption, "Happy happy birthday my Mypie, May you enjoy today and the rest of the year, more than ice cream, painting, riding, babysitting, animal-loving and macaroni and cheese. Of course, you will get all of the above... Happy birthday @myra_rampal [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) onJun 23, 2020 at 7:16pm PDT

Chef Vicky Ratnani, brother of celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani, was quick to comment on the post, wishing Myra. He also mentioned that his daughter Tanisha Ratanani too celebrates her birthday on June 24. He commented, "Happy birthday @myra_rampal Stay blessed. You share this beautiful day every year with @tanisharatnani Have a lovely year"

Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades was all hearts on the post, while Kim Sharma wrote 'Happy Birthday Myra' with a black heart emoji. Farhan Akhtar too wished Myra Rampal on her birthday.

Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia announced about their separation in 2018 with a joint statement which read, "After a 20 year long beautiful journey filled with love and beautiful memories, we would like to share, that all journeys have different paths and we feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations henceforth. We have always been solid when it has come to us, we will continue to be solid for each other and our loved ones, as we embark upon a new journey," read the statement." The couple has two daughters together - Mahikaa, aged 18, and Myra, aged 15.

Arjun Rampal is now living with model-actress Gabriella Demetriades. The couple welcomed their first child - son Arik, last year.

Mahikaa and Myra share a good rapport with Gabriella. In fact, the loving sisters love to spend time with their little brother Arik too. Over the weekend, Arjun had shared an adorable picture of the trio on social media. Take a look:

Isn't it sweet?

P.S: Here's wishing Myra, a very happy birthday!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news