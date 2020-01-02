See Photo: Deepika Padukone's childhood picture sporting a moustache is simply adorable

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Deepika Padukone is always up for sharing precious moments of her life with her fans. Recently, the Bajirao Mastani actress treated her fans with yet another adorable post that has let the audience gushing over her childhood tomboy avatar.

In the picture, Deepika is seen dressed as a middle-aged man, sporting a white-coloured kurta with a shawl wrapped around her shoulder. What caught our attention was the hairline moustache that completed her attire. The picture seems to be clicked during a fancy dress competition. Or was Deepika playing the role of a man in a play? Well, only she can answer. In the meantime, take a look at this picture and immerse yourself in your childhood.

This isn't the first time, the Chennai Express actress has taken us back to childhood. Last month, she treated her followers with a throwback picture with her friend. She had captioned it,"This Humpty & Dumpty sat on a wall... & ate curd rice!!!"

Before this, she had flooded her Instagram handle with pictures of baby Deepika. Dressed in a white outfit, baby Deepika looked like a bundle of joy and stylish as ever!

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Chhapaak, releasing on January 10, 2020. The actress plays the role of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The film also stars Vikrant Massey. In a recent interview, the actress had said that the idea behind the social drama is to invoke empathy and understanding rather than paint women who have undergone the ordeal as victims. "Beyond the gruesomeness, the violence and all of that, there is a story of the human spirit and hope. That's why we're telling the story. I hope we won't have to constantly tell stories on acid attack survivors for us to see change. I hope with our film we begin to see that change for ourselves as a society and for acid attack survivors", she said.

"This is a film I'm very proud of, not just from the script point of view but even in terms of the story and its message," she said. The film, which releases on January 10, will be Deepika's first release in two years and comes after her marriage to Ranveer Singh.

