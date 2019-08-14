See Photo: Farah Khan thinks Katrina Kaif has the best legs in town

bollywood

Katrina Kaif uploaded an image on her Instagram handle wearing a white tank top, gym shorts, and white sports shoes and showing off her toned legs

Katrina Kaif never fails to impress with her looks. No matter what she wears, the Bharat actress looks drop-dead gorgeous. Recently, her Instagram picture of her posing in an all-white outfit went viral.

In the picture, Katrina looks beautiful wearing a white tank top, gym shorts, and white sports shoes. The moment she shared her picture on the photo-sharing app, several celebrities flooded her comments section, with a special mention of her toned legs.

Check out the picture here:

View this post on Instagram #AllWhiteðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ @reebokindia #SoleFury #SplitFromThePack A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) onAug 12, 2019 at 11:27pm PDT

Rhea Kapoor initiated the conversation writing, "Legsssss" in the comments section with the fire emoji. Farah Khan soon followed by, writing, "Best legs in town". Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif commented "amazing", while Fatima Sana Sheikh replied with a bunch of love emojis.

Screenshot of replies on Katrina Kaif's picture

Earlier, pictures from her Mexico vacations had fired up the Internet. She turned a year older on July 16 and celebrated her special day living it up on the beaches of Mexico.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif had a successful hit with Salman Khan's Bharat. The Salman Khan-starrer hit a double century by crossing the Rs 200 crore mark at the Box Office. Bharat also featured Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Sonali Kulkarni. Over the years, Katrina has established herself in Bollywood and is one of India's highest-paid actresses.

The current phase, when she has had lots of love coming her way for her craft in Zero and Bharat, is the "best thing" to have happened to her, she feels. "My work is giving a huge amount of creative satisfaction and I'm really enjoying discovering these characters", Katrina said in an interview with IANS.

She also tagged her 16-year run in Hindi films as a beautiful journey. "It's been wonderful, a lot of hard work but also a lot of love from the audience," she said.

"I don't really analyse things that much. I prefer looking ahead rather than dissecting the past and believe the best is yet to come," she added.

The actress is currently busy with Rohit Shetty's film, Sooryavanshi. The film has a recreation of the iconic rain song, Tip Tip Barsa Paani. The song, which was originally picturised on Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon in Mohra, is being recreated for Sooryavanshi. The new version will have Akshay and Katrina Kaif sizzling together.

